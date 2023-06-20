IDBI Recruitment 2023: Registration for Specialist Cadre Officers ends today; Apply at idbibank.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IDBI SCO Recruitment 2023 registration ends today

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will close the registrations for Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-24 today, June 20. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the IDBI SCO recruitment 2023 can fill the online application form through the official website-- idbibank.in. A total number of 136 vacancies including 84 posts of Manager - Grade B, 46 posts of Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C and 6 posts of Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D is to be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates who possessed graduation/ post graduation degrees from the recognized Universities or Institutes are eligible to apply for the posts. Applicants are suggested to thoroughly read the application date, age, qualification, eligibility criteria and other details before filling in the online application form.

IDBI SCO Vacancy Details

Name of Post - Manager - Grade B

Number of Posts - 84

Pay Scale - Rs 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

Name of Post - Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C -

Number of Posts - 46

Pay Scale - Rs 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Name of Post - Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D

Number of Posts - 6

Pay Scale - Rs 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribes (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) categories will have to pay Rs 200 as a registration fee, while other category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000.

IDBI SCO Vacancy 2023: How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit idbibank.in on your browser.

Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' section and click on the “Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (Phase II)” link.

Step 3: Read instructions carefully and proceed to fill online application form.

Step 4: Complete the registration and upload necessary documents.

Step 5: Review the application and make payment of the fee.

Step 6: Finally submit the application and download the confirmation page for future use.

Direct link to Apply for IDBI SCO Vacancy 2023