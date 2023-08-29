Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
  4. IBPS RRB PO score card 2023 download link active at ibps.in; Mains exam date, paper pattern

IBPS RRB PO score card 2023 download link active at ibps.in; Mains exam date, paper pattern

Candidates who have appeared for the CRP-RRBs-XII probationary officers recruitment exam can download the scorecard from the official website -- ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the RRB PO scorecard 2023 download link for Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I) posts. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP-RRBs-XII probationary officers recruitment exam can download the scorecard from the official website -- ibps.in.

Aspirants will have to key in their registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth to download the scorecard. The last date to download the IBPS RRB PO pre scorecard is September 9, 2023. The online main examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2023

Aspirants can check the steps provided here to download the IBPS RRB PO preliminary scorecard.

  • Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the CRP RRBs section.
  • Next, click on the link that reads, ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-1’.
  • Key in registration number or roll number and password or date of birth and submit it.
  • The IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2023 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB PO Pre Scorecard 2023

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern 2023: Officer Scale-I

S. No.

Section

Question

Marks

1

Reasoning Paper

40

50

2

General Awareness Paper

40

40

3

Numerical Ability Paper

40

50

4

English Language / Hindi Language

40

40

5

Computer Knowledge Paper

40

20

Total

200

200

