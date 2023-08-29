IBPS RRB PO score card 2023 download link active at ibps.in; Mains exam date, paper pattern

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB PO score card 2023 download

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the RRB PO scorecard 2023 download link for Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I) posts. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP-RRBs-XII probationary officers recruitment exam can download the scorecard from the official website -- ibps.in.

Aspirants will have to key in their registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth to download the scorecard. The last date to download the IBPS RRB PO pre scorecard is September 9, 2023. The online main examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2023

Aspirants can check the steps provided here to download the IBPS RRB PO preliminary scorecard.

Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, go to the CRP RRBs section.

Next, click on the link that reads, ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-1’.

Key in registration number or roll number and password or date of birth and submit it.

The IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2023 and save it for future reference.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern 2023: Officer Scale-I

S. No. Section Question Marks 1 Reasoning Paper 40 50 2 General Awareness Paper 40 40 3 Numerical Ability Paper 40 50 4 English Language / Hindi Language 40 40 5 Computer Knowledge Paper 40 20 Total 200 200

