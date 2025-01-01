IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024 out: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024 out

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the RRBs results (CRP-RRBs-XIII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale-I and Officers Scale-II (Specialist Officers/GBO). Candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.

The facility for downloading IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024 will be available from January 1 to 31, 2025. Candidates can download their scorecards using their registration number/roll number, password, and captcha on the login page. The easy steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains scorecards below.

How to download IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024?