IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024 out: How to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the RRBs results (CRP-RRBs-XIII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale-I and Officers Scale-II (Specialist Officers/GBO). Candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.
The facility for downloading IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024 will be available from January 1 to 31, 2025. Candidates can download their scorecards using their registration number/roll number, password, and captcha on the login page. The easy steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains scorecards below.
How to download IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024?
- Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads, ''result of online main exam for CRP RRBs XII Office Assistants (Provisional Allotment)''.
- It will redirect you to a new page where a list of results where you need to click on the result link for scale 1, scale 2, scale 3, or office assistant.
- Now, enter your registration, roll number, and password
- IBPS RRB CRP XIII Result 2024 will appear on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference