IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2024 out for Officers Scale 1 at ibps.in, what's next

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally announced the prelims exam results for CRP-RRBs-XIII-Officers Scale 1. The candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

In order to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 results, the candidates are required to use their registration number, roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. It should be noted that the results of IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 is not yet out, it is expected to be announced later. Candidates who appeared in the Office Assistant Exam 2024 will be able to download their scorecards in due course. However, the bank has not confirmed the exact date of releasing the scorecaerds.

The facility to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 scorecards will remain available till September 28. After that, IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims 2024 scorecard download link will be disabled. The link to the scorecards can be accessed directly by scrolling down.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 Results?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'scores of online prelims exam for CRP RRBs XIII-Officers scale 1'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide the registration/roll number, password, and other details

The scorecards will appear on the screen

Candidates can download and save it for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 Results

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims 2024 exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam, which is tentatively scheduled for October 6, 2024. The exact date of the exam will be communicated in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.