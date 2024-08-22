IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till August 28; Check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IBPS PO, SO Recruitment Registration date extended

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IPBS) has extended the last date of registration for the recruitment of probationary officers and specialist officers. As per the official notice, the last date of application is extended till August 28. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was August 21.

This drive aims to fill a total of 5,351 vacancies, of which, 4,455 are for the post of probationary officer and 896 for specialist officer posts. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before submitting their application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply. The candidates will have to provide their mark sheets, or degree certificates during the online registration process.

Age Limit - Candidates between the age group of 20 and 30 years are eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the 'CRP PO/MT & SPL XIV' flashing on the homepage

Click on the 'registration'

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents to be uploaded

Photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

A hand written declaration

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their live photograph through webcam or mobile phone during the registration process.

Certificate as mentioned in clause I, if applicable

Dos:

Ensure the photo is captured against a light-coloured, preferably white background and there is adequate light.

Look straight at the webcam/ camera.

Photograph should be of passport size.

Don’ts