IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024 registration begins: 5,339 vacancies notified, apply now!

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online registration process for specialist officers, and Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online on or before August 21. The candidates can print their online application forms before September 5. Before submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to check all details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Probationary Officers / Management Trainees - Candidates who have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply. The candidate must possess a valid marks sheet/certificate on the date of registration indicating his/her qualification along with marks in degree.

Specialist Officers -

IT Officer (Scale-I) - 4-year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/

Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing &

Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ AgroForestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ B.Tech Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture / Fisheries

Engineering.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I): Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full-time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full-time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on the 'apply online link'

It will take you to a separate window where you need to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

