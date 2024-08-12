IBPS Clerk PET admit card 2024 released at ibps.in; how to download

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS Clerk PET admit card 2024 released

IBPS Clerk PET admit card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Common Recruitment Process for recruitment in the participating banks (CRP Clerks XIV). Candidates who registered for the IBPS Clerk 2024 recruitment exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. IBPS Clerk PET admit card 2024 is accessible at ibps.in.

The facility to download IBPS Clerk PET admit card 2024 will be available from August 12 to 17. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS Clerk PET 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS Clerk PET 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials

IBPS Clerk PET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS Clerk PET 2024 admit card for future reference

This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,128 vacancies for the post of Clerk in various departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written (prelims, mains) and interview. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for further recruitment process. It should be noted that by merely attending the Pre-Examination Training no candidate acquires any right to be selected in any of the Participating Banks. Candidates will have to appear in the prescribed recruitment process. Finally shortlisted candidates will be appointed for the vacant posts. Candidates can directly download IBPS Clerk PET 2024 admit card by clicking on the above link.