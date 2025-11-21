IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2025 soon at ibps.in; how to download IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2025: IBPS Clerk Mains hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official website- ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Mains hall ticket login credentials are- application number and password. IBPS Clerk Mains is scheduled to be held on November 29.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the Clerk mains admit card. IBPS Clerk Mains hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official website- ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Mains hall ticket login credentials are- application number and password. IBPS Clerk Mains is scheduled to be held on November 29.

The candidates who will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam 2025 can follow these steps to download hall ticket PDF. To download IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS Clerk Mains hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and password. IBPS Clerk Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save IBPS Clerk Mains admit card PDF and take a print out.

IBPS Clerk Mains hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025 was released on November 20 on the official website- ibps.in, the candidates can check and download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF on the IBPS portal.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being held to fill 13,533 vacancies for the post of Customer Service Associate across public sector banks. The shortlisted candidates will get a salary between Rs 28,000 to 30,000.

For details on IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.