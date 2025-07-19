IB ACIO 2, Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration window opens for 3,717 vacancies, check how to apply IB ACIO 2, Executive Recruitment 2025 registration forms have been released for 3,717 vacancies. Candidates who are holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their application forms by visiting the official website -mha.gov.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIO) Grade II/Executive at the Intelligence Bureau. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at mha.gov.in.

A total of 3,717 vacancies for ACIO-2/Exe General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

To apply for the above positions, the candidates should ensure their eligibility, in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc., for the post of ACIO-II/Exe before applying.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation or equivalent from a recognised university.

Age Limit: 18-27 years as on 10.08.2025 (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates as per government norms).

How much salary will be provided?

The selected candidates will get a salary in the pay Level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

What is the selection process?

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam, followed by the interview.

Scheme of the exam

Written Exam

The written exam will be divided into parts - Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 will be of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each on: Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning/Logical Aptitude and English. There will be a negative marking of one-fourth mark for each wrong answer. The overall paper will be of 100 marks. The candidates will have one hour to complete the test. Those who qualify in the first tier will be called for tier 2.

Tier 2 will be a descriptive type of paper of 50 marks, which will contain the topics: Essay (20 marks); English comprehension (10 marks) & Long

answer type questions (2 questions of 10 marks each on Current Affairs, Economics, Socio-political issues, etc. (20 marks). The exam will be 100 marks for 1 hour. Those who qualify the tier 2 will be called for the interview round, which will be of 100 marks.

How to apply?

Visit the official website - mha.gov.in.

Click on the 'IB ACIO 2 Executive Recruitment 2025 application form'.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form.

On successful registration, fill in application form by providing essential details.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee