IAF recruitment 2026 through GATE for Technical Officer posts; check eligibility, steps to apply

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force, IAF has announced recruitment for Technical Officers posts on the basis of GATE scores. The interested candidates who wish to apply for Technical Officer Posts can do so on the official website - indianairforce.nic.in/iaf_career. The application process for the IAF Technical Officer posts will be closed on June 19, 2026.

Under this new initiative, candidates possessing a valid GATE score will be eligible for direct shortlisting for testing at the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). Selection will be based on merit, effectively exempting these candidates from the preliminary written examination, such as the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). The GATE Score scheme will be applicable exclusively for induction into the Technical Branch. The AFCAT will continue to serve as the standard admission test for induction into all branches of the IAF, including the Technical Branch.

IAF recruitment 2026 through GATE: How to apply

Visit the official website - indianairforce.nic.in/iaf_career Click on IAF Technical Officer post link Fill the application form and upload required documents Pay application fee Click on submit Save IAF Technical Officer application form PDF and take a print out.

IAF recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The entry-level educational qualifications for the GATE Score scheme will remain consistent with the existing induction criteria for the Technical Branch via AFCAT. A comprehensive list of acceptable GATE subjects have been formally promulgated by the IAF in AFCAT Notification 02/2026, accessible at https:\\www.afcat.edcil.co.in and www.careeriaf.gov.in. To provide maximum flexibility and opportunity to aspirants, eligible candidates may apply for the Technical Branch through both the AFCAT and the GATE Score schemes, as per their choice.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 26 years, the minimum age of the candidates need to be 20 years.

Pay scale: The salary range of the candidates will be between Rs 56,100 – 1,47,500. The candidates will get Rs 15,500 as Military Service Pay (MSP).

For details on IAF recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - indianairforce.nic.in/iaf_career.