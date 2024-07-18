IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024 out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in - direct link, exam schedule, pattern and more

Follow us on Image Source : IAF IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024 is available on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of the Agniveer Vayu. Candidates who applied for the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, and other details on the login page. The link to the Agniveer Vayu admit card is accessible at the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The official website reads, 'Admit cards for the first batch of phase-ii testing for agniveervayu intake 01/2025 is available in candidates’ login id. Admit cards for the second batch will be issued on 29 July 2024'

To download IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024, candidates are required to use their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Candidates can also follow the below-mentioned easy steps to download their call letters.

How to download IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of IAF, agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click on the IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024 link flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter credentials such as username or email id, and password

IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024 for future reference

IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2024 download link

Exam Date

As per the schedule, IAF Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2024 exam will be conducted on October 18, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates appearing in the exam can check their exam schedule, along with the exam city centres, instructions on their admit cards.

Exam Pattern

The IAF Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2024 exam will be an online exam. The exam will be divided into three parts - Airmen Science, Airmen other than Science, and Airmen Science and other than science. The scheme of the exam can be checked below.

For Airmen Science: The question paper will have questions from English, Physics, and Mathematics based on 10+2 CBSE syllabus

Duration: 60 minutes

For Airmen other than Science: The question paper will have questions on English based on the 10+2 CBSE syllabus, Reasoning, and General Awareness

Duration: 45 minutes

For Airmen Science and other than science: English, Physics, and Mathematics based on the 10+2 CBSE syllabus, and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)

Duration: 80 minutes

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves three phases including Phase 1, which is an online exam, Phase 2 consists of an online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 is a medical exam.