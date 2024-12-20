IAF Agniveervayu 2025 notification out, apply online from January 7 - here's eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IAF Agniveervayu 2025 notification out

IAF Agniveervayu 2025 notification: The Indian Air Force has released a notification for the selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2026 under Agnipath Scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from January 7 to 27. The link to the online applications will be available on the official website, agnipathvayu.cadac.in. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before submitting their application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State and UT recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from Education Boards recognized by central, State and UT with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects from a recognized board.

Age Limit

The candidate born between 01 January 2005 and July 1, 2008 are eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in Navigate the link to the online application Register yourself before proceeding to the online application Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

While registering for the exam, the candidates will have to pay Rs 550/- plus GST. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/ Internet Banking through a payment gateway.