HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration closes tomorrow for over 5,000 vacancies - how to apply, fee

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the registration window for recruitment to the post of Police Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications before the closure of the application window. No application will be considered after the due date.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,600 vacancies in different departments, of which, 4,000 vacancies are for General Duty (Male Constable), 600 are for General Duty (Female Constable). Out of the total number of vacancies, 1,000 vacancies are reserved for male candidates in India Reserve Battalions. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

Vacancy Details

Male Constable (General Duty): 4,000 Posts

Female Constable (General Duty): 600 Posts

Male Constable (India Reserve Battalions): 1,00 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. No extra weightage will be given to the candidate for higher education.

Age:- 18-25 years (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e. on 01-09-2024).

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on the Common Eligibility Test (CET), Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test. Those who will obtain the qualifying marks in all categories will be named in the list.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to first register yourself and then proceed for the application process

Upload required documents, and submit

Take a printout of the online application form for future reference

Application Fee

No Fees is required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Posts.