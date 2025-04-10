Home Department Recruitment 2025: Golden opportunity for aspirants, Odisha government to fill 12,000 vacancies Home Department Recruitment 2025 Notification will be soon released. Candidates who are interested in applying for government jobs can check the latest details on the Odisha government recruitment.

Home Department Recruitment 2025: Good news for job seekers! Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced plans to fill over 12,000 vacancies in the Home Department to strengthen law and order. Out of the total number, 3,003 vacancies are reserved for the Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF), 3,000 vacancies for Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), 2,000 for traffic personnel vacancies, 5,000 home guards vacancies, 267 vacancies for the Directorate of Public Prosecution and 254 vacancies for State Forensic Science Department. Additionally, the government plans to set up 20 cyber police stations in the state and create a post of Crime Scene Officer in every police station to address cybercrime issues more effectively.

This move comes amid persistent protests by the opposition Congress, alleging that the law and order situation has worsened with an increase in crimes against women after the BJP formed the government in the state last June. At the investors' meet that Majhi hosted in New Delhi, the state government signed 13 agreements and received 15 investment proposals valued at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, which have the potential to create employment for over 95,000 people, he said.

Notification soon

The notification for the same will be released later. Job Aspirants are advised to stay tuned to the official website of the Odisha government for the latest updates. Once the notification is out, the candidates will be able to apply for the vacant positions in due course of the time.