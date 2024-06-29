Haryana HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration window for 6,000 Group C vacancies reopen

Follow us on Image Source : HSSC Hssc police constable recruitment 2024 apply online

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has reopened the registration window for the police constable recruitment exam 2024. As per the official announcement, the registration window will remain open till July 8. The online applications can be filled out on the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in or adv062024.hryssc.com.

In order to apply online for the Haryana HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2024, the candidates are required to use their existing user ID and password to log in. Those who have are submitting fresh applications need to register themselves before proceeding to the official website.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,000 vacancies, of which, 5,000 vacancies are open for male candidates, and 1,000 posts reserved for female candidates.

The official notice reads, 'Since in the Police Advt. 01/2024, the applications had been called from February 20.2024 till March 28, 2024, and no further process regarding the recruitment has happened, therefore, the candidates who have applied for the Police constable posts through Advt. No. 01/2024 need not apply again. Their previous applications after removing the socio-economic criteria related claims, shall be considered for further process of recruitment.'

How to apply?

Candidates can submit their applications for Haryana Police Recruitment 2024 for Group C posts by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Re-Advertisement No. 06/2024 For Constable In Haryana Police'

It will redirect you to a new page

You need to register yourself using the CET registration number

You will receive OTP on your mobile as mentioned in their Group C CET registration form

Candidates applying for the first time need to click on the 'new candidate' button

Candidates who have already registered for the above-mentioned post are required to view/edit their application by clicking on the registered candidate button

scanned copies of all the required documents while filling out the application form

Only those candidates who have filled out the form and submitted the same will be considered for post-allocation.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

All category candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.