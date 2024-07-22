Monday, July 22, 2024
     
Extended: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration's last date rolled over; here's new schedule

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration's last date has been extended. All those who have not yet submitted their online applications can do so before the last date. Check how to apply, application fee, exam date, and other details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2024 14:32 IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration's last date
Image Source : IBPS IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration's last date extended

IBPS Recruitment 2024 registration: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has extended the last date of the registration process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves through the online mode, ibps.in. The last date of registration is now July 28. Earlier, the last date for online registration was July 21. The online application was started on July 1. Candidates are advised to submit the application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website, ibps.in. The last date for payment of fees is July 28.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit approximately 6,128 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in the online preliminary and main exam. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the main exam.  Candidates can apply online for the said recruitment process by following the easy steps given below. 

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, ' apply online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-Clerks-XIV'
  • It will redirect you to a new window
  • You need to click on 'Registration'
  • Provide all basic details on the application form
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  • Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required

  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Left Thumb Impression
  • A handwritten declaration
  • Certificates mentioned in Clause J
  • Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their photograph through a webcam or mobile phone during the registration process. 
