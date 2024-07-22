Extended: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration's last date rolled over; here's new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration's last date extended

IBPS Recruitment 2024 registration: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has extended the last date of the registration process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves through the online mode, ibps.in. The last date of registration is now July 28. Earlier, the last date for online registration was July 21. The online application was started on July 1. Candidates are advised to submit the application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website, ibps.in. The last date for payment of fees is July 28.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit approximately 6,128 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in the online preliminary and main exam. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the main exam. Candidates can apply online for the said recruitment process by following the easy steps given below.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, ' apply online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-Clerks-XIV'

It will redirect you to a new window

You need to click on 'Registration'

Provide all basic details on the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required