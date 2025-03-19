EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Apply online for Managerial posts from 22 March, check eligibility, how to apply EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025 registration procedure will start from March 22. Candidates interested in applying can submit their application forms through the official website, eximbankindia.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fees, and more.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: The Export Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has released a notification for various positions. Candidates interested in applying for these positions can submit their application forms through the official website, eximbankindia.in from March 22 onwards.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 28 positions for Management Trainee, Deputy Manager, and Chief Manager. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their written exam, personal interview and final merit list. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before submitting their application forms.

Vacancy Details

Management Trainee - Digital Technology: 10 Posts

Management Trainee - Research and Analysis: 05 Posts

Management Trainee - Rajbhasha: 02 Posts

Management Trainee - Legal: 05 Posts

Deputy Manager - Legal (Grade / Scale Junior Management I): 04 Posts

Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Junior Management I): 01 Post

Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Middle Management III): 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Management Trainee - Digital Technology: B.E./B.Tech. in CS/IT/ECE with 60 per cent or graduation + MCA with 60 per cent.

Management Trainee - Research and Analysis: PG in Economics with 60% in both Graduation & PG.

Management Trainee - Rajbhasha: Graduation with 60% + Master’s in Hindi/English/Other with required subject combinations

Management Trainee/Deputy Manager - Legal (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) - Legal: LLB with 60 per cent marks.

Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Junior Management I), Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Middle Management III): Associate Membership (ACS) of ICSI + Graduation with 60 per cent.

Salary and Allowances

Deputy Manager (I): Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920

Chief Manager (III): Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280



How to apply?

Visit the official website, eximbankindia.in.

Navigate the link to the 'EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025 application form'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

Application Fees