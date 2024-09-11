Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: More than 3,000 vacancies notified, registration begins on September 24

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: The Eastern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Candidates interested in applying to the above-mentioned posts can submit applications through the official website of RRC ER at rrcer.org. The registration window will be active on September 24 and will end on October 23, 2024.
This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3,115 vacancies in the organization. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details below.
Vacancy Details
- Howrah Division: 659 posts
- Liluah Workshop: 612 posts
- Sealdah Division: 440 posts
- Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts
- Malda Division: 138 posts
- Asansol Division: 412 posts
- Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed class 10th board exam or its equivalent exam from a recognized board with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The candidate should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 15 years and 24 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be based on merit prepared for all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared based on the data filled out by the candidates in the online application form.
How to apply?
Before submitting the online applications, the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions. If any later stage, the particulars furnished by the candidate are revealed to be not conforming to the eligibility criteria, his engagement will be terminated forthwith. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves.
- Visit the official website, rrcer.org
- Register yourself by providing details like name, father’s name, date of birth etc.
- On successful registration proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Documents to be uploaded
- Scanned photograph
- Scanned signature
- Standard 10th mark sheet
- ITI Certificate from NCVT/SCVT
- Community certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS
- PwBD Certificate
Application Fee
- All others: Rs. 100/-
- SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates: No Fee