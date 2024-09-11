Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: More than 3,000 vacancies notified, registration begins on September 24

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024 notification released

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: The Eastern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Candidates interested in applying to the above-mentioned posts can submit applications through the official website of RRC ER at rrcer.org. The registration window will be active on September 24 and will end on October 23, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3,115 vacancies in the organization. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Howrah Division: 659 posts

Liluah Workshop: 612 posts

Sealdah Division: 440 posts

Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts

Malda Division: 138 posts

Asansol Division: 412 posts

Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed class 10th board exam or its equivalent exam from a recognized board with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The candidate should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 15 years and 24 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on merit prepared for all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared based on the data filled out by the candidates in the online application form.

How to apply?

Before submitting the online applications, the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions. If any later stage, the particulars furnished by the candidate are revealed to be not conforming to the eligibility criteria, his engagement will be terminated forthwith. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves.

Visit the official website, rrcer.org

Register yourself by providing details like name, father’s name, date of birth etc.

On successful registration proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents to be uploaded

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Standard 10th mark sheet

ITI Certificate from NCVT/SCVT

Community certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS

PwBD Certificate

Application Fee