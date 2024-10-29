DSSSB draft answer key 2024 released for various posts, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DSSSB draft answer key 2024 released for various posts

DSSSB draft answer key 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the draft answer keys for online computer-based exams for various posts. Candidates who appeared in the exams held in August, September, and October 2024, can download the answer keys by visiting the official websites, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB Various Recruitment 2024 exams were conducted from August 12 to September 26 at multiple exam centers. Candidates who appeared for these exams can download the draft answer keys and file any objections on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The link to download the DSSSB draft answer keys for various posts will be available from October 29 to November 2.

How to download DSSSB draft answer key 2024 for various positions?

- Visit the official website of DSSSB

- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Display of Draft Answer Keys for Online Computer Based Examination for Various Examinations Held in August, September and October 2024' flashing under answer keys

-It will redirect you to the new page of PDF

- Check instructions and login to the candidate's dashboard

- Click on 'Answer keys'

- Check answer keys and raise objections if any

Objection process

Candidates who have any doubts about the DSSSB Answer keys can raise objections online by visiting the official website of DSSSB. The objection window will remain open for five days from the date of releasing answer keys. After the due date, no representations will be considered. Candidates are advised to submit their objections within the timeline. Otherwise, they will miss the chance of submitting their representations. To submit the objections, the candidates are required to login through their dashboard and click on the plus (+) button in the tab 'objections' to raise their objections.Candidates can directly access the answer key and objection link by clicking on the provided link in this article.

