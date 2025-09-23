Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC issues notification for 7,565 vacancies; How to apply Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Police recruitment drive will be held for 7,565 constable vacancies for both male and female. The Delhi Police Constable recruitment application process has been started, the candidates can apply till October 21

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released recruitment notification for Delhi Police Constable posts. The Delhi Police recruitment drive will be held for 7,565 constable vacancies for both male and female. The Delhi Police Constable recruitment application process has been started, the candidates can apply for Delhi Police Constable post on the official website- ssc.gov.in till October 21.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Category-wise vacancies

General category (UR)- 3174

OBC- 1,608

SC- 1,386

EWS- 756

ST- 641.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Male, female vacancies

Constable (Exe.)-Male- 4,408

Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Serviceman)- 285

Constable (Exe.)-Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando)- 376

Constable (Exe.)-Female- 2496.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification in 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board. The reserved categories will get relaxation on the educational qualification.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be over 25 years as of July 1, 2025.

However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, upto 5 years for SC/ ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for sportsperson.

Physical standards

Male (General)

Height (cms)- 170

Chest (cms)- 81- 85

Males (hill areas)

Height- 165 cms

Chest- 76- 85 cms (5 cm expansion)

Females (general)

Height (cms)- 157 cms

Females (hill areas & SC/ST, daughters of police person

155/ 152 cms

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. However, the reserved category candidates are exempt from paying application fee.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply at ssc.gov.in

To apply for Delhi Police Constable post, the candidates can apply on the official website- ssc.gov.in. Click on Delhi Police Constable application process link. Fill Delhi Police Constable application form with details. Upload photographs and required documents. Pay Delhi Police Constable application fee and click on submit. Save Delhi Police Constable application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on Delhi Police Constable registration link

Fill Delhi Police Constable application form with details

Upload photographs and required documents

Pay Delhi Police Constable application fee and click on submit

Save Delhi Police Constable registration form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Registration begins: September 22 Application process ends: October 21 Last date for application fee payment: October 22 Application form correction process: October 29 to 31 Delhi Police Constable exam date- December 2025 or January 2026.

Pay scale

The shortlisted candidates for the Group C post will be placed under pay level 3 (Rs 21,700-69,100).

For details on Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.