Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2024 for multiple posts, selection without exam, earn up to Rs. 72,000/

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2024: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited applications for multiple positions. Candidates seeking government job have a great opportunity to apply for the available roles include Supervisor (S&T), Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Section Engineer (ASE), Section Engineer (SE), and Senior Section Engineer (SSE) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by visiting the official website. The last date for submission of application form is November 8.

This recruitment drive is being done to fill only 9 vacancies in different departments. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their application forms before the closure of registration window. Check eligibility, how to apply, fees, and others.

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have three years of Diploma, or, higher in Electrical, or, Electronics Engg/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ IT/ Computer Science/Electronics & Telecommunication Engg/ Electronics, Instrumentation & Control, Instrumentation & Control Engg. / Instrumentation Engg, with Min. 60% marks/ equivalent CGPA from a Govt. recognized institute.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the interview. According to the schedule, the list of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the official website in the second week of November (Tentatively) and interviews shall be held in the third week of November through offline/online mode. The final result shall be declared by the Fourth week of November 2024(Tentatively). The details for the same will be communicated on the official website.

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2024: Salary

The salary for the selected candidates ranges between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 72,600 per month, depending on the position. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official website for more details.

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

The candidates are required to send the application forms in an envelope superscribing the Name of Post on the cover prominently, latest by November 8, through Speed Post to the Executive Director (HR), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi OR email the scanned copy of duly filled in Application Form along with the scanned copies of all other documents sought (as stated in the Application Form) to:career@dmrc.org.