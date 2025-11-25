CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2025 out at csbc.bihar.gov.in; how to download CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2025: The candidates who will appear in the Bihar Police Constable PET can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. The CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET is scheduled to be held on December 15.

New Delhi:

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the hall ticket for the Police Constable-Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The candidates who will appear in the Bihar Police Constable PET can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. The CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET is scheduled to be held on December 15. The candidates who could not download the PET hall ticket on the official portal- csbc.bihar.gov.in can get the duplicate hall tickets from the CSBC office on Harding Road, Patna on December 12 and 13.

The candidates can download CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. To download CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in and click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket 2025: How to download at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in

Click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card PDF will be available for download

Save CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre details, others.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET pattern

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET carries a total of 100 marks. Here are the details-

Male candidates (1.6 kms race)

Upto 5 minutes- 50 mars

5 minutes to 5 minutes 20 seconds- 40 marks

5 minutes 20 seconds to 5 minutes 40 seconds- 30 marks

5 minutes 40 seconds to 6 minutes- 20 marks

Over 6 minutes- Disqualified.

Female candidates (1 km race)

Upto 4 minutes- 50 marks 4 minutes to 4 minutes 20 seconds- 40 marks 4 minutes 20 seconds to 4 minutes 40 seconds- 30 marks 4 minutes 40 seconds to 5 minutes- 20 marks Over 5 minutes- Disqualified.

For details on Bihar Police Constable PET, please visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in.