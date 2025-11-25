CSBC Bihar Police Constable city intimation slip 2025 for Driver posts out at csbc.bihar.gov.in; direct link CSBC Bihar Police Constable city intimation slip 2025: The candidates who will appear for the Bihar Police Constable Driver post can check and download the city intimation slip PDF on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Constable exam is scheduled to be held on December 10.

New Delhi:

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the city intimation slip for the Bihar Police Constable Driver post. The candidates who will appear for the Bihar Police Constable Driver post can check and download the city intimation slip PDF on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. The CSBC Bihar Police Constable written test is scheduled to be held on December 10, 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable city slip PDF: Steps to download at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in

Click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable city slip PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CSBC Bihar Police Constable city slip PDF will be available for download

Save CSBC Bihar Police Constable city slip PDF and take a print out.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver post admit card will be available for download from December 3. The candidates can check and download CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver post hall ticket on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. To download CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver post hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in and click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver post hall ticket PDF link. Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver post hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver recruitment drive is being held for 4,361 posts. For details on CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver recruitment, please visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in.