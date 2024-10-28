Coal India Recruitment 2024 notification released, 640 trainee vacancies notified, apply from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The notification for Coal India Recruitment 2024 has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from tomorrow, October 29.

Coal India Limited has invited applications for trainee positions in different departments. Candidates seeking government jobs have a huge opportunity to apply. The department will open the registration window for the above posts from tomorrow onwards, October 28. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms online at the official website, coalindia.in.

This recruitment will fill a total of 640 positions across various engineering disciplines. Candidates have been advised to read the overall notice before submitting their application forms.

Coal India Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

No. of Posts - 640

Vacancy-wise breakup

Mining Engineering - 263 Posts

Civil Engineering - 91 Posts

Electrical Engineering - 102 posts

Mechanical Engineering - 104 Posts

System Engineering - 41 Posts

Electronics & Telecommunication: 39 Posts

Coal India Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have completed or be in the final year of their BTech/BE and hold a valid GATE 2025 score.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should not be above 30 years.

Coal India Recruitment 2024 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on merit, considering candidates' GATE exam scores followed by an interview or written test.

Coal India Recruitment 2024: Application Fee and Process

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website within the timeline. No applications will be considered after the due date. The candidates will have to pay an application fee while submitting their application forms. Candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to pay Rs. 1,180 as an application fee and those belonging to reserved categories are exempted from the payment of the application fee.