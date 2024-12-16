CISF fireman admit card 2024 released for PET/DV, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CISF fireman admit card 2024 released for PET/DV

CISF fireman admit card 2024: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit cards for the PET, PST, and DV rounds. Candidates who are eligible to appear for these rounds can download their call letters from the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV) for Constable (Fire) 2024 will be conducted from December 24 to January 20 at various exam centres across the nation. Candidates have been advised to download the CISF fireman admit card 2024 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'CISF fireman admit card 2024'

Enter your required credentials and submit

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the CISF fireman admit Card 2024 for future reference

CISF fireman admit card 2024 download link

This recruitment drive aims to recruit 1,130 Constable positions in the organization. The selection of the candidates includes five stages such as PET. PST, Document Verification, Written Exam, and Medical Examination. Candidates are required to qualify for each stage of the CISF Constable Fireman selection process to get selected for the released vacancies.

Instructions to be followed