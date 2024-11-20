Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Check vacancies, eligibility, salary, how to apply, fee, and more

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: The Central Bank of India (CBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV, Senior Managers in Middle management grade scale 3, managers in middle management grade scale 2, and Assistant Managers in Junior Management Grade Scale 2 in specialist officers (IT & Other streams). Candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode on or before December 3. The link to the online application forms are accessible at centralbankofindia.co.in.
This drive is being done to recruit 253 candidates in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, and personal interview. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details.
Vacancy Details
- SC IV – CM: Specialist (IT & other streams): 10 posts
- SC III – SM (IT & other streams): 56 posts
- SC II – MGR (IT & other streams): 162 posts
- SC I – AM (IT Specialist): 25 posts
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Specialist (IT & other streams): The candidate should have a bachelor's or master's degree from a recognized institution. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
Age Limit
- SC IV – CM: Specialist (IT & other streams): Min 34- Max 40 Years
- SC III – SM (IT & other streams): Min 30- Max 38 Years
- SC II – MGR (IT & other streams): Min 27- Max 33 Years
- SC I – AM (IT Specialist): Min 23- Max 27 Years
Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.
Salary:
- Cheif Manager (Scale IV): Rs. 35.27 lakhs Annual CTC
- Senior Manager (SCALE III): Rs. 29.17 lakhs Approximate Annual CTC
- Manager (SCALE II): Rs. 23.54 lakhs Approximate Annual CTC
- Assistant Manager (SCALE I): Rs. 19.38 lakhs Approximate Annual CTC
Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done through online platform test/ Scenario based test and personal interview.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of centralbankofindia.com
- Navigate the online registration link
- Register yourself before proceeding the application form
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/Women candidates: Rs. 175/-+GST
- All Other Candidates: Rs. 850/-+GST