Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Check vacancies, eligibility, salary, how to apply, fee, and more

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: The Central Bank of India (CBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV, Senior Managers in Middle management grade scale 3, managers in middle management grade scale 2, and Assistant Managers in Junior Management Grade Scale 2 in specialist officers (IT & Other streams). Candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode on or before December 3. The link to the online application forms are accessible at centralbankofindia.co.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 253 candidates in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, and personal interview. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details.

Vacancy Details

SC IV – CM: Specialist (IT & other streams): 10 posts

SC III – SM (IT & other streams): 56 posts

SC II – MGR (IT & other streams): 162 posts

SC I – AM (IT Specialist): 25 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Specialist (IT & other streams): The candidate should have a bachelor's or master's degree from a recognized institution. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit

SC IV – CM: Specialist (IT & other streams): Min 34- Max 40 Years

SC III – SM (IT & other streams): Min 30- Max 38 Years

SC II – MGR (IT & other streams): Min 27- Max 33 Years

SC I – AM (IT Specialist): Min 23- Max 27 Years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Salary:

Cheif Manager (Scale IV): Rs. 35.27 lakhs Annual CTC

Senior Manager (SCALE III): Rs. 29.17 lakhs Approximate Annual CTC

Manager (SCALE II): Rs. 23.54 lakhs Approximate Annual CTC

Assistant Manager (SCALE I): Rs. 19.38 lakhs Approximate Annual CTC

Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done through online platform test/ Scenario based test and personal interview.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of centralbankofindia.com

Navigate the online registration link

Register yourself before proceeding the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee