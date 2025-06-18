CDS, NDA 2 2025: UPSC extends application window, apply before new deadline at upsconline.nic.in The CDS, NDA 2 2025 recruitment registration application window has been extended. All those wish to apply for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examinations 2025. All those who have not submitted their UPSC CDS NDA 2 application forms can do so by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the last date for submission of the application form is June 20, 2025. Earlier, the registration deadline was scheduled for June 17, 2025.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 402 vacancies, of which 208 are for Army, 42 are for the Navy, 120 are Air Force, and 36 are for the Naval Academy. Candidates can apply for these vacancies by registering their application forms. The recruitment exam is scheduled for 14 September 2025 for admission to the Army, Navy and

Air Force wings of the NDA for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 1st July, 2026. The candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

UPSC CDS NDA 2 Recruitment 2025: How to apply?



Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. Click on 'Create Account' and 'Login'. Register yourself by providing essential details. On successful registration, you will be redirected to the homepage. Now, you need to click on 'universal registration'. Click on it, and you will see the instructions. Click the 'Proceed for universal registration'. Fill out the application form carefully, pay the application fee, upload documents and submit. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee