CCRAS admit card 2025 out at ccras.nic.in; how to download CCRAS admit card 2025: CCRAS recruitment exam 2025 for various Group A, B, and C posts is scheduled to be held from November 24 to 28 and December 2 to 4. Know how to download CCRAS hall ticket PDF

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) recruitment exam admit card 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download CCRAS hall ticket PDF on the official website- ccras.nic.in. The CCRAS hall ticket login credentials are- user ID and password. CCRAS recruitment exam 2025 for various Group A, B, and C posts is scheduled to be held from November 24 to 28 and December 2 to 4, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CCRAS hall ticket. To download CCRAS hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ccras.nic.in and click on CCRAS admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CCRAS hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CCRAS admit card PDF and take a print out.

CCRAS admit card 2025: How to download at ccras.nic.in

Visit the official website- ccras.nic.in

Click on CCRAS hall ticket PDF link

Enter user ID and password as the required login credentials

CCRAS hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save CCRAS admit card 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CCRAS hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

CCRAS Exam Centre Guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on CCRAS Exam 2025, please visit the official website- ccras.nic.in.