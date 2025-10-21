CBSE CTET notification 2025 soon at ctet.nic.in; tentative registration, exam dates CBSE CTET notification 2025: CBSE CTET registration 2025 will commence soon on the official website- ctet.nic.in. Know how to apply.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025 notification. The CBSE CTET December notification 2025 will have registration date, application fee, exam dates, paper pattern, details.

To apply for CBSE CTET 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in. Click on CBSE CTET registration 2025 link, enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay CBSE CTET application fee and click on submit. Save CBSE CTET December 2025 application form PDF and take a print out.

CBSE CTET December Registration 2025: How to apply at ctet.nic.in

Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link that reads "apply for CTET 2025".

Complete the registration, and provide all personal and academic details

Choose the exam centre, paper (I or II, or both), and the preferred language

Candidates must upload their passport-size photo and signature as per the required format

Now, submit the form

Now, download the confirmation page and take its printout.

CBSE CTET application fee 2025

The candidates must pay the application fee online. For general and OBC candidates, the fees is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2025

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

What is the eligibility criteria for the CTET 2025 exam?

- For paper I (for classes I-V), the candidates must have completed or be in the final year of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

- For paper II (for classes VI-VIII), the candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a two-year B.Ed or a four-year integrated B.A./ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

- It must be noted that there is no upper age limit to appear in the CTET 2025 examination.

What are subjects for the CTET exam?

For paper I:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Environmental Studies

For paper II:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2025, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.