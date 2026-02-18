CBSE CTET answer key 2026: How to download at ctet.nic.in

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 soon. The candidates who had appeared for CBSE CTET exam 2026 can check and download the answer key on the official website- ctet.nic.in, once released. CBSE CTET was held on February 8, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CTET answer key 2026. To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on CTET answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on CBSE CTET answer key 2026. To raise objections on CTET answer key 2026, candidates need to follow these steps-

After reviewing the objections received on CTET answer key, CBSE CTET final answer key and result will be released. CBSE CTET final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official portal- ctet.nic.in.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.