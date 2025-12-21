BSF constable recruitment: Home ministry raises ex-Agniveer quota to 50% "In the first phase, the recruitment shall be conducted by the Nodal Force for 50% vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers. In the second phase, recruitment shall be conducted by SSC for candidates other than ex-Agniveers for the remaining forty-seven per cent," the notification mentioned.

The ex-Agniveers reservation quota in BSF constable recruitment has been raised to 50 per cent from the earlier proposed 10 per cent. As per the rules, fifty per cent vacancies in the BSF shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers in every recruitment year, ten per cent from ex-servicemen and upto three per cent for absorption of annual vacancy amongst combatised constables (tradesmen) by direct recruitment.

"In the first phase, the recruitment shall be conducted by the Nodal Force for 50% vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers. In the second phase, recruitment shall be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for candidates other than ex-Agniveers for the remaining forty-seven per cent (including ten per cent ex-servicemen) of the vacancies, along with the unfilled vacancies of ex-Agniveers in a specific category in the first stage. The vacancies for female candidates shall be calculated on a year-to-year basis by the Director General, Border Security Force, on functional requirement basis,” the notification said.

The Central Government makes rules further to amend the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015 by exercising the powers conferred by clauses (b) and (c) of sub-section (2) of section 141 of the Border Security Force Act,1968 (47 of 1968). These rules are called the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2025. These rules came into force on December 18, the notification mentioned.

The central government earlier declared 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within the Border Security Force (BSF) as well as relaxed upper age-limit norms depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches.