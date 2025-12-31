BSEB Bihar STET result 2025 soon at bsebstet.org; steps to download scorecard PDF BSEB STET Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for BSEB STET can check the result on the official website- bsebstet.com and download scorecard PDF. Know how to download BSEB STET scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB STET result 2025 will soon be announced. The candidates who had appeared for BSEB STET can check the result on the official website- bsebstet.com and download scorecard PDF. BSEB STET exam 2025 was held from October 14 to 31, 2025.

BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at bsebstet.com

Visit the official website- bsebstet.com

Click on BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB STET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB STET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

BSEB STET qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying marks for general category is 50 per cent, BC- 45.5 per cent, SC/ ST, PwBD- 40 per cent.

How to download BSEB STET candidates list PDF

BSEB STET candidates list will be available on the official portal- bsebstet.com soon. To download BSEB STET merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bsebstet.com and click on BSEB STET toppers list PDF link. BSEB STET selected candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save BSEB STET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

For details on BSEB STET result 2025, please visit the official website- bsebstet.com.