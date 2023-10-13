BPSC TRE Result 2023 New Update: OMR Sheet download date extended till October 15, results soon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BPSC TRE Result 2023 New Update

BPSC TRE Result 2023 New Update: The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date for downloading the Bihar Teacher recruitment exam OMR sheet by October 15. The candidates can download the Bihar Teacher OMR sheet by logging onto their dashboard.

Moreover, the results of the School Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) are yet to be released by the commission. Since many candidates are anxious about the results, the chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission, Atul Prasad took to social media to issue an update.

Prasad asked aspirants to have patience and let the commission complete the evaluation process. The process of releasing results would take time.

The written exam for BPSC school teacher 2023 was conducted on August 24, 25, and 26 at various exam centres. Once the results are out, the candidates can download the BPSC TRE result using their registration number, and password on the login page.

BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the above exam, the candidates from the general category will have to secure 40 per cent marks, backward class candidates should score a minimum of 36.5 per cent marks in the exam.

BPSC TRE Result 2023: Alternative websites

Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download BPSC TRE Result 2023 using their credentials on the login page. The candidates can access the following websites to check more updates regarding results.

bpsc.bih.nic.in

onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC TRE Result 2023: What's next?

All those who will be qualified for the BPSC TRE Result 2023 will be called for the document verification round which will be held from October 15 to 20.