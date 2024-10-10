Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
  4. BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key released for classes 11th and 12th at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key has been released for teaching positions for classes 11th and 12th. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the answer keys from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 13:04 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key out for classes 11,12

BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer keys for the teacher recruitment exam for classes 11th and 12th on its website. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam can download the final answer keys from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer keys have been released for Sanskrit, Pali, Arabic, Persian, Sociology and Philosophy subjects. The answer keys for classes 1 to 5, classes 6 to 8 and classes 9 to 10 have already been released. The BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key PDF for classes 11th and 12th contains the question number and the right set of answers. 

How to download BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key?

  • Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key' flashing on the homepage
  • Click on the subject you appeared for the exam
  •  BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key PDF will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key PDF for future reference

What's next?

Based on the final answer keys, the BPSC TRE 3.0 results will be announced. However, the commission has not specified a date yet. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of BPSC for latest updates.

