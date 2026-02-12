BPSC Teacher recruitment 2026 for over 40,000 vacancies to be held soon; details here BPSC Teacher recruitment 2026: BPSC teacher recruitment (TRE 4) notification for over 40,000 vacancies will be released soon on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon initiate the teacher recruitment process for over 40,000 vacancies. BPSC teacher recruitment (TRE 4) notification will be released soon on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC has shared a press release regarding the teacher recruitment process in its official X handle. "The Bihar Public Service Commission has received a requisition from the General Administration Department for appointment to the posts of School Teacher and Headmaster under the Education Department. Information regarding online application by publishing a consolidated advertisement for appointment to the said posts will be published soon on the official website of the commission," BPSC in a post on X mentioned.

BPSC TER Recruitment 2026: How to apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on 'Apply Online'

Now, click on 'bpsc online application'

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Headteacher in primary schools under education department apply online'

A new application form will appear on the screen

Now, enter all required fields, and submit an application form

Take a printout for future reference.

BPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), persons with disabilities (PwD), and female candidates - Rs. 200/-

Other categories - Rs. 750/-

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have passed post-graduation with a 50 percent mark are eligible to apply. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Women/EWS categories will receive a 5 per cent relaxation in the minimum qualifying degree requirement.

Age limit: Candidates should be under 60 years of age to be eligible for the position.

BPSC Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

There are 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions in the BPSC head teacher exam, worth a total of 150 marks. The question paper will have two sections—General Studies and the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), each with 75 marks—have an equal number of questions.

According to the marking system, applicants receive one mark for each right answer, with 0.25 marks being subtracted for each wrong response. The exam lasts for two and a half hours in total. To be eligible for the exam, candidates in the general category must receive a minimum score of 40 per cent.

For details on BPSC teacher recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.