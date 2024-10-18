BPSC 70th CCE 2024 prelims exam to be conducted on THIS date! check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC CCE 2024 prelims exam date out

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 prelims: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 prelims exam date

According to the official notice, the BPSC CCE 2024 prelims exam will be conducted on December 13, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 14, which now has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Detailed information regarding the same will be communicated in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 prelims admit card

BPSC CCE 2024 prelims exam admit card will be released one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be able to use their BPSC CCE 2024 prelims exam admit cards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The BPSC CCE 2024 prelims exam admit card link will be accessible at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 prelims: Registrations underway

Candidates who wish to appear in the BPSC CCE 2024 prelims exam can fill out the BPSC application form online. The last date for submitting the application forms is November 4, 2024. The application correction window will be available from 19th October to 4th November 2024.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1957 vacancies in different departments. The selection process involves a prelims exam followed by mains and interviews. The candidates will be selected based on their overall performance in all three successive stages.

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 prelims exam pattern

BPSC 70th Prelims exam will have a single-paper which is the General Studies or GS paper. The format of the exam will be objective type to assess the candidate's General Knowledge. This paper will be qualifying in nature; marks obtained in this stage are not counted for the final merit list. The exam will be of 150 marks. The candidates will have two hours to complete the exam.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How to apply for BPSC 70th 2024 exam?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms for the BPSC 70th 2024 exam by visiting the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. What is the last date for BPSC 70th 2024 registrations?

The last date for applying is November 4.

3. What are the eligibility criteria for BPSC 70th Exam 2024?

Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply.

4. What are the age criteria for the BPSC 70th Exam 2024?

Candidates applying for the BPSC 70th prelims exam 2024 should be between the age group of 21 and 37 years. Candidates can refer to the official website for more details.