BPSC 70th CCE Prelims exam 2024 date postponed, new schedule here

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims exam 2024 date postponed

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Exam 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2024. Candidates who applied for the above-mentioned exam have been advised to keep calm and gear up with their exam preparations. According to various media reports, the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2024, which was initially scheduled for November 17, will now take place between December 13 and 14.

The commission has sent a letter to all district magistrates, explaining that the postponement of the examination is due to 'unavoidable reasons'. They emphasized the need to set up an adequate number of examination centres at the district level to accommodate the expected large number of candidates, estimated to be between seven and eight lakhs.

To ensure the smooth conduction of the exam, the commission has instructed all district authorities to identify the appropriate government and private institutions excluding private colleges by October 18. The chosen centres will be evaluated in different categories - excellent, very good, or good based on their provided facilities.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Registration Underway

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Exam 2024 registration is underway. Eligible candidates can register themselves through the official portal by October 18. Candidates should note that they will not be entertained after the due date. The registration procedure was started on September 28.

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 1,957 positions, including Sub Divisional Officer/Senior Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Superintendent, Sub Registrar, Sub Election Officer, Assistant Director, District Minority Welfare Officer, Sugarcane Officer, Employment Officer, Assistant Planning Officer, Additional District Transport Officer, and various other posts. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.