BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 1,339 vacancies, apply online from June 25

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor posts in various medical hospitals, and universities/colleges under the Health Department, Government of Bihar against the advertisement number 34/2024 to 53/2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from June 25 to July 26. No application will be entertained after the conclusion of the application window.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,339 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates holding an MD/MS degree in the relevant medical field can apply for the post. The candidate should have at least three years of experience in the teaching or medical practice setting. Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification for more details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MD/MS degree in the relevant medical field

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 45 years. There will be age relaxation in the age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

How to apply?

Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the apply online available on the homepage

Now, Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Enter all your required information

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay Rs. 300 while the candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Female category are required to pay Rs. 225. The payment of the application fee can be done using a credit card, debit card, UPI and others.

Direct link to apply online

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves interviews, document verification, and medical exams. Candidates who qualify for the interview will be called for further recruitment process.