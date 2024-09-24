BPSC 70th CCE notification 2024 released: Apply online for 1,957 vacancies from September 28 - how to register

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC 70th CCE notification 2024 released

BPSC 70th CCE notification 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts through the 70th Combined Competitive Exam 2024. Those interested in appearing in the exam can apply online from September 28.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1,957 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates can check the vacancy breakup, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a degree from a recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidate is required 20, 21, and 22 years and the maximum for the male candidate should not be above 37 years and for females, it is 40 years.

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected based on three stages - prelims, mains, and personality tests. Those who qualify in all three stages will be hired for the posts.

BPSC 70th Exam Pattern

BPSC 70th Prelims will be for 150 marks and the Mains will be for a total of 900 marks. The interview will be of 120 marks. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the next procedure of the exam. The Prelims for the 70th BPSC CCE 2024 is scheduled for the second week of November, the details for the same will be shared on the official website as well.

Salary

Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Commissioner of State Tax: Level 9 Rs. 61,500/- to Rs. 72,000/-

Rural Development Officer, Revenue Officer, Supply Inspector, Block SC & ST Welfare Officer: Level 7 Rs. 59,857/- to Rs. 68,795/-

How to apply?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'BPSC 70th registration'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee