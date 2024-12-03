BPSC 69th CCE 2024 marks out- check category wise cut-offs, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC 69th CCE 2024 marks out

BPSC 69th CCE 2024 marks: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the marks of the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC CCE) today, December 3. Candidates can download their marks from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In order to download BPSC 69th CCE exam mark sheets, the candidates are required to log in through their dashboards available on the official website using their registration number and date of birth.

BPSC 69th CCE 2024 results were announced on November 26. According to the results, A total of 972 candidates were eligible for the Interview round, of whom 361 candidates have been recommended by the commission.

In the exam, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar has topped the exam followed by Sarvesh Kumar and Shivam Tiwari in second and third positions. The recruitment exam was conducted for a total of 362 vacancies of which 1 position remains unfilled due to the non-availability of the eligible candidates.

The commission has cancelled the results of some students. The official notice reads, ''The result of the main (written) examination of four candidates 133675, 166951, 229026, and 361189 who appeared in the interview and the result of the preliminary and main (written) examination of five candidates whose roll numbers are 118526, 216045, 223100, 227481 and 229771 have been cancelled''.

