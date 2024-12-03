Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
BPSC 69th CCE 2024 marks out- check category wise cut-offs, direct link

BPSC 69th CCE 2024 marks have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates who took to the exam can download their individual marks from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 19:01 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 19:11 IST
BPSC 69th CCE 2024 marks: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the marks of the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC CCE) today, December 3. Candidates can download their marks from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In order to download BPSC 69th CCE exam mark sheets, the candidates are required to log in through their dashboards available on the official website using their registration number and date of birth.  

BPSC 69th CCE 2024 results were announced on November 26. According to the results,  A total of 972 candidates were eligible for the Interview round, of whom 361 candidates have been recommended by the commission. 

In the exam, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar has topped the exam followed by Sarvesh Kumar and Shivam Tiwari in second and third positions. The recruitment exam was conducted for a total of 362 vacancies of which 1 position remains unfilled due to the non-availability of the eligible candidates. 

The commission has cancelled the results of some students. The official notice reads, ''The result of the main (written) examination of four candidates 133675, 166951, 229026, and 361189 who appeared in the interview and the result of the preliminary and main (written) examination of five candidates whose roll numbers are 118526, 216045, 223100, 227481 and 229771 have been cancelled''.

Direct link to download BPSC CCE 2024 marks

Check Category-wise BPSC 69th CCE 2024 cut off marks

Category Written cut-offs Final cut-offs
Unreserved 466 552
Unreserved (female) 463 548
EWS 454 552
EWS (Female) 442 540
SC 423 522
SC (Female) 402 504
ST 423 539
ST (Female) 385 490 
EBC  447 545
EBC (Female)  434 535
BC 457 552
BC (Female) 455 538
BCL 438 538
Disabled (VI) 386 502
Disabled (DD) 326  436
Disabled (OH) 429 533
Disabled (MD) 368 467
Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 434 531

 

