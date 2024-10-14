Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 600 vacancies - how to apply, fee, more

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2024: The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has started online applications for the engagement of Apprentices, under the Apprentices Act, of 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from today onwards, October 14 and the window will remain open till October 24.
A total of 600 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in different departments across the state. The selection of the candidates will be done based on merit. Candidates have been advised to check the qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details before submitting their application forms.
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University. The apprentice should be proficient in the local language (Reading, Writing and Speaking) of the State/UT.
Age Limit- Minimum 20 Years and Maximum 28 Years
Stipend: The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs. 9000/- per month for the engagement period of one year.
Training Hours: The apprentice shall be imparted training between 10.00 am to 05.00 p.m.
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2024: How to apply?
- Visit the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in
- Navigate the online application link
- Generate credentials by providing basic details
- Login using user id and password
- Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee
- Submit application form
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
- UR / EWS / OBC: Rs. 150 + GST
- SC / ST: Rs. 100 + GST
- PwBD: Exempted
List of documents to be produced at the time of engagement:
- Valid system-generated printout of the online application form
- Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate issued by the Competent Municipal Authority or SSLC/Std. X Certificate with DOB)
- Mark sheets / Certificates from the SSC examination onwards to the highest examination passed.
- Income and Asset Certificate issued by Competent Authority.
- Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority.
- An Ex-serviceman candidate has to produce a copy of the Service or Discharge Book along with pension payment order and documentary proof of rank last / presently held (substantive as well as acting) at the time of the interview.