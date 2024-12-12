AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 announced, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 announced

AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024: The Army Welfare Education Society has released the results of the Army Public School Online Screening Test (OST). Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, and PRT can be downloaded through the official website, awesindia.com. The entrance exam was conducted on November 23, and 24 at various exam centres. Candidates can now download their respective AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 by following the easy steps below.

AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, awesindia.com

Navigate the link to the 'AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, and other details

AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 for future reference

AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 download link

Army Public School OST Result 2024: Details on scorecard