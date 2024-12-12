Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
  4. AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 announced, here's how to download

AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 has been released by the Army Welfare Education Society. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 12:24 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 12:32 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 announced

AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024: The Army Welfare Education Society has released the results of the Army Public School Online Screening Test (OST). Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, and PRT can be downloaded through the official website, awesindia.com. The entrance exam was conducted on November 23, and 24 at various exam centres. Candidates can now download their respective AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 by following the easy steps below.

AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, awesindia.com
  • Navigate the link to the 'AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024'
  • It will redirect you to the login page
  • Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, and other details
  • AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 for future reference

AWES Army Public School OST Result 2024 download link

Army Public School OST Result 2024: Details on scorecard

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Score/Marks
  • Qualifying Status
  • Category
  • Subject-wise Marks
  • Percentile/Percentage
