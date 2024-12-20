Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 to be released on Monday, here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 soon

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, is all set to release the admit cards for the Assam Sub Inspector Recruitment Exam 2024. According to the schedule released by the board, Assam Police SI admit card 2024 will be released on December 23 at 11 am onwards. The candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website, slprbassam.in.

The board has scheduled the Assam police Sub Inspector Exam for January 5, 2025. The admit cards for the same will be available on Monday, December 23. To download the Assam police SI admit cards, candidates are required to log in to the official website and input their application number, name, and date of birth.

144 vacancies to be filled

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 144 vacancies for the post of sub-inspector (UB) positions in the Assam police will be filled, of which, 51 sub-inspector (AB) positions are in Assam commando battalions, 7 sub-inspector of police (Communication) positions in APRO, and one assistant deputy controller, civil defence (Jr) position under the DGCD and CGHG, Assam, respectively.

Things to be noted

Candidates are advised to download a physical copy of their hall ticket as well as a government-issued picture identity card such as an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a driver's license, or a voter-ID card to gain access to the test centre.

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: How to download?