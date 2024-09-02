Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024 released at site.sebaonline.org; how to download

Follow us on Image Source : SEBA Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024 out

Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has released the admit cards for the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam 2024 for Grade 3. All those who applied for the above-mentioned positions can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024 can be accessed at the official website, site.sebaonline.org.

As per the official schedule, the Assam ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 will be conducted on September 15, 22, and 29 across various exam centres in the state. Candidates can check their exam venue, schedule, and other details on the call letters. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, assam.gov.in, site.sebaonline.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your application number, date of birth, and password

Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024 for future reference

Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024 direct download link

Candidates appearing in the written exam are advised to thoroughly read the instructions mentioned on the admit card. The candidates can directly download and save the Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024 for future reference.

In case there is some wrongly printed information on the admit card, candidates must contact the official authorities through the contact number 9582390056. Candidates should keep in mind that the authorities will only be available on the working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12, 600 vacancies of Grade 3 and 4 posts. Selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam and interview.