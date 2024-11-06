AP DSC Notification 2024: Mega recruitment drive notice likely to be released today - check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP DSC Notification 2024 soon

AP DSC Notification 2024: The District Selection Committee (DSC), Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will release the official notification for teacher recruitment notification today, November 6. However, the exact date of releasing the DSC mega recruitment drive notification has not confirmed by the board officials. Once out, the candidates will be able to check AP DSC notification on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

Over 16,000 vacancies expected

According to the reports, the notification will be released for 16,347 in various departments, out of which, 6,731 vacancies will be for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 7,725 are for School Assistants, and 1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 286 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), 52 principals, and 132 Physical Education Teachers (PETs). Candidates will be able to check the exact vacancy numbers, eligibility criteria, application dates, and other information about the recruitment drive in the notification, once released.

When will Mega DSC notification 2024 be released?

Earlier, while announcing the AP TET exam results, Andhra Pradesh HRD (Education) minister Nara Lokesh said the government will issue the mega DSC recruitment notification soon. The APTET July 2024 exams were released on November 4 wherein, 1,87,256 candidates have qualified for the exam, with a passing percentage of 50.79 per cent.

AP DSC Notification 2024: How to download?

Once the AP DSC Notification 2024 is out, the candidates will be able to check the recruitment drive-related information in the notice. The AP DSC Notification 2024 PDF will be accessible on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.