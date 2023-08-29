Andhra Pradesh govt to roll out 597 vacancies under Group I, II posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV APPSC Group I, II recruitment notification to be out soon

Andhra Pradesh State Government has recently released the order to fill 597 vacancies under Group-I and Group-II services in various departments of the state. As per the report, of the total 597 vacant posts, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is going to fill 89 vacancies in the Group 1 category and 508 posts are to be filled under Group 2 category.

"Government hereby permits the department-wise and post-wise recruitment…to be taken up by the APPSC for 597 posts," said principal secretary Chiranjivi Choudhary in the order.

Group-I services are expected to recruit 12 deputy collectors, 18 assistant commissioners (sales tax) and 26 sub-divisional police officers, among other posts. Whereas, 161 posts of assistant section officers, 114 post of deputy tehsildars and 150 excise sub-inspectors among others vacancies are likely to be filled under the Group-II category.

(With PTI Inputs)