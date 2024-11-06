Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024 soon: Check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024 soon

Airforce Agniveer Admit Card 2024: The Indian Air Force is all set to conduct the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2025 recruitment exam. The admit cards for the same will be released soon. However, the exact date and time of releasing the Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024 is unknown. The candidates can download their Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024 by visiting the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

According to the official website, the admit cards will be released 24 to 48 hours before the examination. The candidates have been instructed to stay in touch with the official website for the latest updates. The simple steps to download the Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024 are given below.

As of now, the recruitment board has released the exam date and city details for the Agniveer 02/2025 exam. Candidates can check their exam city details by logging on the official website. The link to check exam date and city details is available. Candidates can access the login window directly by clicking on the provided link in this article.

The official website reads, ''Exam date and name of exam city for agniveervayu 02/2025 is available in candidates’ login [click here]. Admit card will be available for downloading through candidates login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam.''

Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Navigate the link to the 'Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to a login

Enter your login details such as registration number, roll number, and other details

Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Airforce Agniveer admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

Direct link to check Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Exam date and city details

Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

The Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2024 exam will be conducted online and is expected to be competitive, with rigorous physical and medical standards. There will be one mark for every correct answer. There will be no marks for unattempted questions. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking, for every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.