AIIMS NORCET 2024 result announced for stage 2, check cut-off marks, direct link, list of qualified candidates

AIIMS NORCET 2024 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences declared the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) stage 2 final results. Candidates who appeared on the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. AIIMS NORCET 2024 Result link can be accessed at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 2024 Result PDF contains the details of candidates' roll numbers, category, gender, percentage of marks and ranks of selected candidates. According to the result, 6,944 candidates have qualified for the exam, of whom 2,581 are male and 4,363 are female.

The online computer-based test (CBT) for NORCET 7, stage 2 was conducted on October 4 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 82/2024 dated 01.08.2024 for all AIIMS on the website.

AIIMS NORCET 2024 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'AIIMS NORCET 2024 Result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new PDF

Check your result, cut off marks and other details on the PDF and save it for future reference

AIIMS NORCET 2024 Result: Cut-Off Marks

UR/EWS: 50.000

OBC: 45.000

SC/ST: 40.000

UR-PWBD: 46.458

EWS-PWBD: --

OBC-PWBD: 40.833

SC-PWBD: 35.208

ST-PWBD: 35.417

Candidates should note that this result is provisional. The official notification reads, 'The result is provisional subject to verification of candidature which will be cancelled at any stage in case of discrepancy of any kind detected at any stage.'

What's next?

The qualified candidates will be called for seat allocation. The final selection from all qualified candidates will be made by online allocation. The detailed procedure & updated seat position for inviting applications in respective institutes for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in. The final seat position for allocation & detail procedure will be published on 23rd October and online filling of choice will start from 23rd October to 30th October (up to 5:00 P.M.). The candidates are required to regularly visit the website for updates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the tie-breaking procedure?

The tie-cases has been resolved by following the steps given below.

(i) First by using date of birth with older candidates placed higher.

(ii) If not resolved by (i), by number of wrong answers / negative marks has been used wherein those with less wrong answers / negative marks has been placed higher.

2. How much salary will be provided after the appointment?

The selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-).