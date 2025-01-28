AFCAT 2025 admit card to be released on this date, exam scheduled for February - details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AFCAT 2025 admit card soon

AFCAT 2025 admit card: The Indian Air Force is all set to conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) in February. The exam authority has revealed the AFCAT 2025 admit card release date. Candidates who applied for the AFCAT 2025 exam can download their call letters from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

When will AFCAT 2025 admit card be out?

According to the official notice, AFCAT Admit Card 2025 will be released on February 7, 2025, from 5 pm onwards. One out, the candidates will be able to download it using their registered email ID and password.

The official notice reads, ''On 07 Feb 25 (1700 hrs) onwards click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive an admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from the AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.''

Exam Date

AFCAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on February 22, and 23. The exam will comprise 100 questions and the maximum mark is 300. The questions will be asked based on the papers on General Awareness, Verbal, Ability in English, Numerical, Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

AFCAT 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'AFCAT 2025 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the login credentials

Enter your credentials such id, password, and submit

AFCAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save AFCAT 2025 admit card for future reference

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 336 vacancies in different departments. The registration procedure was started on December 2 and concluded on December 31, 2024.