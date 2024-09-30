AFCAT 2 result 2024: IAF announces Air Force Common Admission Test results at afcat.cdac.in, what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AFCAT 2 result 2024 announced

AFCAT 2 result 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2. All those who appeared in the IAF entrance test can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The official website reads, ''AFCAT 02/2024 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login''.

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2, 2024 was conducted from August 9 to 11 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AFCAT 2 Result 2024?

Visit the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in

Navigate the link to the 'AFCAT 2 result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth and other details

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2, 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download AFCAT 2 result 2024 and save it for future reference

What's next?

Only those who have passed the written test are eligible to participate in the next phase of the selection process. Qualified candidates will need to take the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) test, which consists of two stages.

Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB), Varanasi (4 AFSB) and Guwahati (5 AFSB). Candidates who have qualified in the written exam are required to choose the AFSB date and venue by themselves on the website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in in order to generate call- up letter for AFSB interview, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download AFCAT 2 result 2024

Final Merit List

Candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF. Candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the AFSB tests.